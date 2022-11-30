SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director, Matthew Driscoll is to retire from his position on December 20, 2022.

Driscoll tells NewsChannel 9, “it’s been a great run, after many years in public service, it’s time!”

Driscoll was appointed as Executive Director of the Thruway Authority on August 22, 2017, and prior to that, he served as Commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation.

Contributing to the Syracuse area, Driscoll served as the 52nd Mayor of the city of Syracuse from 2001 to 2009 and while in office, was distinguished by his initiatives to support the environment and sustainability.

Syracuse earned the title of “The Emerald City” with Driscoll’s actions for energy conservation and other environmental efforts. During his time in office, Syracuse was also recognized by “Popular Science Magazine” ranking 17 as one of the nation’s greenest cities.

A milestone for higher education was also accomplished while Driscoll was mayor of Syracuse.

“He (Driscoll) helped make the City of Syracuse the first city in the nation to offer free college tuition to every student who graduates with a Regents diploma and led comprehensive planning and development of downtown and neighborhood housing development,” says the New York State Thruway Authority.