NYS Thruway Authority seeking vendors, local farmers for 2021 Taste NY Farm Markets

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York farmers and vendors are being encouraged to sign up for events that will showcase millions of customers.

The New York State Thruway Authority is seeking local farmers and vendors to sell products at Service Areas along the NYS Thruway during the 2021 Taste NY Farm market season. The upcoming season is scheduled to begin next week on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Examples of these products include locally grown fruit, vegetables, honey maple syrup, nuts, butter and cheese. Only produce grown or produced in the state may be sold at these markets.

According to the Thruway Authority, these markets promote products outdoors at service stations across the 570-mile system.

In 2020, eight local producers from regions across New York State participated, reaching “millions of visitors” throughout the Spring, Summer and Fall.

The Thruway is currently following COVID-19 restrictions including mandatory face masks, social distancing. Due to the redevelopment of service area, some locations have also reduced availability.

New York vendors interested in selling food products at Taste NY Farm Markets should email TravelersServices@thruway.ny.gov for more information.