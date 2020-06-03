NYS Thruway begins collecting cash tolls again

Live Now
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority will resume collecting cash tolls beginning Wednesday, June 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The NYS Thruway suspended cash tolls on March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers will receive toll tickets upon entry and be able to pay their tolls with cash at a staffed lane when exiting.

Enhanced safety measures will be in place for toll collectors and motorists.

For customers who traveled the Thruway between March 22 and May 31 who did not have E-ZPass, one bill will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Drivers with E-ZPass can continue contactless travel and payments at all tolling locations.

Construction continues on the Authority’s systemwide transition to cashless tolling by the end of 2020.

