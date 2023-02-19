LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of the New York State Thruway in Liverpool is now open after a crash early Sunday morning that caused traffic delays for several hours.

The crash in Liverpool happened around 7:45 a.m. on February 19 and forced the shutdown of the eastbound lanes between Exit 38 (Route 57) and Exit 37 (Electronics Parkway) for several hours.

The left lane has now reopened following the crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer.

The right lane of the NYS Thruway remains closed so work crews can perform maintenance work.

New York State Police have not released the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.