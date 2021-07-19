NYS to crack down on underage drinking at summer concert venues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will crack down on minors looking to score alcohol during the summer concert series.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that state investigators will patrol popular summer concert venues, checking for fake IDs, and cracking down on vendors selling to underage patrons.

Operation Prevent will enforce the sweeps at venues like Central New York’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Other venues that will be monitored are: CMAC in Canandaigua, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Jones Beach.

Those who are under the age of 21 found to be using fake IDs to buy alcohol can be ticketed and their licenses can be revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year.

According to the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports, teens who drink are more likely to: