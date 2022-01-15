NYS trooper, K9 evaluated after car crash in Oneida County

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a crash on January 13 that involved one of their patrol vehicles.

According to a press release from New York State Police, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 69 in the village of Oriskany located in Oneida County.

The report wrote that the crash occurred when a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck pulled out from the Citgo gas station and into the path of a State Police K9 SUV. As a result, the SUV struck the driver’s side front end of the pickup truck and plow.

The pickup truck was being operated by 28-year-old Nathan P. Myers from Barneveld. He was reportedly not injured in the crash. However, he was issued a traffic ticket for failing to yield the right of way.

The driver of the State Police vehicle, Trooper Mark Bender, was transported by private vehicle to a local medical facility for evaluation. Trooper Bender’s K9 “ADA” was taken to a local vet for evaluation.