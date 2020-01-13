NYS trooper off road patrol following altercation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police received reports of a domestic incident at Tops Plaza in Farmington on Saturday at around 4 p.m.

Major Eric Laughton said the trooper, who responded to the call, located a group of people, and got into a physical altercation with one person.

NYSP has started an internal investigation and it’s in its early stages.

 Laughton said the officer involved has been taken off road patrol and has been put on desk duty.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected