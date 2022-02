JEFFERSON COUNTY(WSYR-TV) — Interstate 81 southbound at exit 45 is currently closed due to low visibility after multiple crashes in the area, including one NYS Trooper Vehicle, Police say.

According to State Police, the Trooper was outside of her vehicle at the time and was not injured.

Courtesy of NYS Police

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 9 will provide updates as more details become available.