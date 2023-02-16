LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Tully has died after an ATV accident in the town of LaFayette on Wednesday, February 15.

State Police in LaFayette were dispatched around 4:44 p.m. to an ATV accident in the area of 1916 Route 11A in the town of LaFayette, Onondaga County.

Upon arrival, it was determined that 63-year-old Paul W. Swisher, from Tully, N.Y. was riding an ATV on his property, when his friends and family who were also using the trails, found the flipped ATV.

They discovered Swisher pinned under the ATV and unresponsive. When EMS arrived on the scene, he was pronounced dead.

According to New York State Troopers, the scene and initial investigation suggest Swisher suffered a medical event, with no signs of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.