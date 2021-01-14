NYS troopers look to identify CountryMax theft suspect

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in Homer are on the lookout for a man who they say stole items from the CountryMax store on Route 13 in Cortlandville.

The theft happened on Jan. 7 around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect took off on a bike and was wearing a camouflage vest, dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants and a baseball cap.

If you have any information about this, contact troopers at 607-756-5604.