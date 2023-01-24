SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Approximately $600,000 in grant funding is now available to help communities, school districts, soil and water conservation districts, colleges and universities and not-for-profit organizations to go towards the goals and objectives of the Mohawk River Basin Action Agenda 2021-2026.

According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos, this is a five-year plan advancing efforts to conserve, preserve, and restore the Mohawk River and its watershed. The grants are supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and administered under DEC’s Mohawk River Watershed Grants program.

“Gaining a better understanding of the Mohawk River Basin’s unique watershed is critical to determining best management practices and procedures to improve it,” Commissioner Seggos said. “This is the sixth round of grants DEC’s Mohawk River Basin Program has awarded to support projects in watershed communities more susceptible to flooding and other devastating weather events caused by climate change and advances New York’s nation-leading climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability, and resiliency.”

There are grant awards that range from $15,000 to $50,000 and all projects must have measurable project objectives, tasks, and deliverables that can be completed within a two-year contract term. The DEC says that those who apply for the grants must all be located within the geographic boundaries of the Mohawk River watershed.

The DEC says that the following are examples of eligible project types:

Projects designed to reduce point and nonpoint source pollution within the watershed

Projects that seek to conserve, protect or enhance fish, wildlife, and associated aquatic and riparian habitats within the watershed

Projects that will promote flood hazard risk reduction and enhanced resiliency of Mohawk River watershed communities

Projects that improve stewardship within the Mohawk River watershed by creating and fostering partnerships and stakeholder engagement through education, outreach, and collaboration

The Mohawk River Watershed Grant Request for Applications (RFA) is available here.

All grant applications must be registered through the Grants Gateway to be eligible. Not-for-profit applicants must “prequalify,” which is available here.

Grant applications must be submitted online no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The Mohawk River is the largest tributary to the Hudson River and is in 14 New York counties and 172 municipalities. The Mohawk River Basin Agenda was developed by the DEC to bring together agencies throughout the local, state, and federal areas and other organizations to preserve the river, its watershed, and communities.

This program acts as the coordinator, assisting in the development and partnerships that the watershed has and helps to provide a framework for collaboration.