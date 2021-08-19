NYSDEC investigating manure spill in the Town of Genoa

TOWN OF GENOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) is investigating a manure spill in the Town of Genoa.

According to a release, the Cayuga County Health Department received a report by NYSDEC about the spill at Willet Dairy. A manure transfer line was found to be discharging liquid manure that made its way to a tributary of Big Salmon Creek.

NYSDEC estimates that approximately 30,000 to 50,000 gallons of manure may have been released.

When the farm became aware of the spill, they took steps to stop, contain and reduce the spill volume.

The NYSDEC has continued to investigate the spill.