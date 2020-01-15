NYSDOT adds additional meetings to discuss Onondaga Lake Parkway changes

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced six community open houses to discuss plans to increase safety on Onondaga Lake Parkway.
Plans include reducing the speed limit, adding a median, and reducing both directions to one lane.
All meetings will take place at the Liverpool Public Library on Tulip Street.
The meetings will be held on the following dates:
- Wednesday, January 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, January 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, February 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, February 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, February 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
