NYSDOT adds additional meetings to discuss Onondaga Lake Parkway changes

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced six community open houses to discuss plans to increase safety on Onondaga Lake Parkway.

Plans include reducing the speed limit, adding a median, and reducing both directions to one lane.

All meetings will take place at the Liverpool Public Library on Tulip Street.

The meetings will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, January 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, January 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, February 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, February 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, February 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

