(WSYR-TV)- The New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on October 20 that they are looking to fill hundreds of positions ahead of winter.

According to the NYSDOT, applications are currently being accepted for 53-full-time positions in the NYSDOT’s fleet administration and transportation maintenance disciplines in the Central New York Region.

“Our DOT family of public servants is among the best trained at performing the essential services that make a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers,” Commissioner Dominguez says. “Our employees receive competitive pay and benefits, along with professional experiences that are only obtainable in public service. I encourage everyone who wants to be part of this dynamic team to apply today, so you can help us continue to perform the wide range of services that provide connectivity, safety, and prosperity for communities.”

The NYSDOT is looking to fill 649 permanent and seasonal roles across the state.

To apply, a candidate must be at least 18 years old and should be able to pass a drug test.

Some of the positions do require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL). Those who are interested but do not have a CDL can still apply as the DOT offers in-house training and road tests.

Hired individuals will be trained by professional and experienced instructors. They will be evaluated on equipment and are expected to perform productive work while gaining experience.

Physical labor is required for most positions, those who apply should be in relatively good physical condition.

According to the NYSDOT, maintenance workers will assist in snow and ice removal, but will also perform general highway and bridge repairs and maintenance.

Shifts for maintenance workers vary depending on location. Employees should expect to work overtime at any location.

Depending on job duties, employees will receive an allowance for footwear, a call-out bonus, and Special Assignment to Duty Pay, while mechanics are also eligible for an allowance for tools.

Qualified candidates interested in a rewarding career keeping our communities safe can stop by a local DOT residency, or a Regional Fleet shop, or find more information on NYSDOT’s website at ny.gov/dotjobs.