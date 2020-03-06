NYSDOT open house to discuss North Syracuse paving project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation will hold a community open house on Wednesday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. regarding proposed improvements on U.S. Route 11 in Onondaga County between Taft Road in the Village of North Syracuse and Bear Road in the Town of Cicero.

The open house will be held in the large first floor meeting room at the Village of North Syracuse Community Center, 700 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Preliminary project drawings will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

No formal presentation is planned.

Preliminary plans are to mill and resurface approximately 2 miles of Route 11 from 1,050 feet south of Taft Road to 200 feet north of Bear Road. Work will include resurfacing pavement, repairing cracks and replacing traffic signal loops in the pavement. In addition, drainage systems will be cleaned and sidewalk ramps will be updated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Traffic will be maintained on site during the construction and some night work will be required. Shoulder and lane closures will be utilized. Alternating one-way traffic with flaggers will occur as necessary to complete the work.

This open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

The Village of North Syracuse Community Center is accessible to people with disabilities.

For additional information on the project, please email Gina.Miller@dot.ny.gov.