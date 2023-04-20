SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of Earth Week, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that they will be taking part in a statewide “Trash Blitz.”

The Trash Blitz will take place on Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the environment and beautify our local communities, according to the NYSDOT.

If weather permits, “NYSDOT workers will join together to collect and dispose of litter along roads, highways and other locations across the state to show their commitment to making their home communities a better place to live and work,” said NYSDOT.

This trash removal will help bring awareness to drivers that littering does the opposite of beautifying New York, and can also be a safety threat to the surrounding habitat.

Trash collection will take place in Region 3 on April 21 in the Town of Camillus on State Route 5 between Bennett Road and the end of the bypass.

Drivers should be mindful that fines will be doubled for speeding in work zones.

