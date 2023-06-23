SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is expected the unveil a new plan Friday, June 23 at an 11:30 a.m. press conference in Syracuse.

The issue is that there is a railroad bridge that crosses Onondaga Lake Parkway which has a height of 10 feet 9 inches.

That means the bridge is lower than most tractor-trailers and commercial box trucks and buses. Consequently, those higher vehicles struck the bridge. There have been six bridge strikes in 2023 alone.

Fortunately, there have been no serious injuries recently due to the strikes. That has not always been the case. Back in 2010, a Megabus struck the bridge, resulting in the death of four people..