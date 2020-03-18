NYSEG suspending indoor meter readings, late payment charges

(WETM) – NYSEG and RG&E, AVANGRID companies, announced Tuesday that they are taking several measures to protect customers and employees as the current Coronavirus situation evolves.

The companies, which previously announced they would temporarily suspend service shut-offs due to non-payment, also announced today that they will take the following actions to protect both customers and employees. Those actions include:

Effective immediately both NYSEG and RG&E are suspending all inside meter readings and shifting to estimated usage or customer reported readings. Customers are encouraged to submit meter readings through the companies’ mobile app.

NYSEG and RG&E walk-in centers will be closed indefinitely as of March 17. Customers can continue to communicate with the companies via their website, mobile app or by calling the customer service contact number listed on their bill. Customers can also make a payment at one of our authorized pay agents, including Wal-Mart or K-Mart. A list of authorized agents may be found at nyseg.com > account > ways to pay > pay in person.

NYSEG and RG&E are suspending late-payment charges beginning this Tuesday evening.

NYSEG and RG&E join the rest of the AVANGRID organization in taking steps to protect employees and customers while ensuring continuity of essential electric and gas service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this pandemic, ensuring the health and safety of our employees is paramount to our ability to continue to safely deliver reliable electric and gas service to our customers across our operating companies,” said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “We began communicating with our employees more than a month ago to reinforce preventative actions such as hand washing guidelines and ways to avoid spreading infection that are now part of everyday conversations worldwide. Since then, we have taken a number of measures to limit exposure to our people and to protect our operations and the customers we serve. We have activated our emergency response and business continuity plans and are working with local, state and federal emergency response officials to make sure that we are providing whatever support is needed in this unprecedented and rapidly changing situation.”

