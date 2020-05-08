Live Now
City of Syracuse COVID-19 Briefing
NYSEG warning of potential scam

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) The New York State Energy & Gas Company (NYSEG) sent a warning on Friday to customers warning them of a potential scam. They say scammers have been calling people pretending to be from the energy company.

The company says they have had reports of people calling their customers and are urging people to not give out any personal information over the phone to unsolicited callers.

They have also received reports of people getting calls from someone claiming to be with the company threatening to turn off services for non-payment. NYSEG says that this is a scam and is currently halting any service interruptions due to non-payment during the coronavirus pandemic.

They say if a customer thinks they are being scammed they should call the number listed on their bill. If unsure of the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have this information, hang up and alert local authorities.

The company also says NYSEG employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number. Ask for ID before providing personal or account information or granting access to your property. 

