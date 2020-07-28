ORWELL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died after a swimming incident at Salmon River Falls in Oswego County, according to New York State Police.
The call went out around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday to the Town of Orwell for a possible drowning.
According to police, the person jumped off the cliffs and never resurfaced.
Crews had difficulty recovering the person’s body due to where it was located.
Public Information Officer Jack Keller with New York State Police Troop D said that this location is a popular swimming spot where people jump into the reservoir.
There are numerous signs in the area that state that the cliffs are a restricted area and that swimming is not allowed.
The victim’s name will not be released until family members are notified.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Remembering John Lewis: Visitors say final goodbyes as civil rights icon lies in state
- Fayetteville-Manlius ends investigation into football workouts
- Structure fire on South Salina St. has crews on scene for 12 hours
- Trump trip to Texas won’t be enough to help him win the Lone Star State, Dems say
- NYSP: 1 dead after swimming incident in Oswego County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App