NYSP: 1 dead after swimming incident in Oswego County

ORWELL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died after a swimming incident at Salmon River Falls in Oswego County, according to New York State Police.

The call went out around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday to the Town of Orwell for a possible drowning.

According to police, the person jumped off the cliffs and never resurfaced.

Crews had difficulty recovering the person’s body due to where it was located.

Public Information Officer Jack Keller with New York State Police Troop D said that this location is a popular swimming spot where people jump into the reservoir.

There are numerous signs in the area that state that the cliffs are a restricted area and that swimming is not allowed.

The victim’s name will not be released until family members are notified.