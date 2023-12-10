MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking to find Jordan Novak, a missing 21-year-old woman from Mexico, N.Y.

Jordan was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 3, when she left her residence at 86 Wayne Street. She told her family that she was going to a friend’s house but never returned home.

She is roughly 5-foot-7, 280 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Jordan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweater and gray sneakers.

Jordan’s mother, Lindie Novak, and other locals in the area have been searching and putting up flyers, hoping to find Jordan.

According to Roby Chavez, Jordan’s great uncle, Jordan’s phone, ID and debit card were left behind, and a smashed phone was found in a nearby shed.

“She’s a graduate of Mexico High School, honor student,” Lindie Novak said. “She’s a beautiful, amazing soul. Everybody loves her. Everybody speaks kindly of her. We had a lot of people here out searching for her yesterday.”

Neighborhood canvassing continued on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Anyone with knowledge of Jordan’s whereabouts should call State Police at 315-366-6000.

Photos of Jordan can be seen below:

Courtesy of NYSP