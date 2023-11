HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Nov. 12, the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit and Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response evacuated a portion of Main Street in the Village of Horseheads as they clear a residence at 207 South Main Street for possible hazardous materials.

East Franklin Street to Broad Street are closed to the public until further notice. The public is asked to remain clear of the scene.

More updates will be provided as they become available.