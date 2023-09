WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have identified a person of interest in the killing of Rena Eves, an 88-year-old woman in Watertown.

Eves was found dead in her residence at the Beaver Meadows Apartments on Sunday, August 27, around 6:45 p.m. NYSP says the official cause of death was blunt force trauma.

There is no threat to the public, according to State Police.

More details will be released once they become available.