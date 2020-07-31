NYSP holding child car seat safety checks this weekend

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police will be hosting child car seat safety checks in North Syracuse this weekend. They’ll help you install your seat, check if your seat is installed correctly, and answer any other questions you may have.

The event starts Friday and run through Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. each day at the State Police North Syracuse station on North Constellation Way, right near the airport.

These are by appointment only and no walk-ups are allowed. To make an appointment, call (315) 455-2826.