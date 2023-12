OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating an early morning crash between a pickup truck and an Amish buggy on Monday, December 11.

Just after 7 a.m. on Monday, state troopers responded to a personal injury accident on State Highway 812 in the town of Oswegatchie.

The accident involved an Amish Buggy and gray Dodge pickup. This accident remains under investigation and more details will emerge.