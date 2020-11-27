NYSP investigating suspicious house fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in the Town of Cape Vincent.

The fire happened on Thanksgiving around 10:30 p.m. at an unoccupied/abandoned residence at 29019 County Route 6.

Fire investigators determined that the home is a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.

This is the second suspicious fire at that location, according to police. In the first incident on Oct. 14, the fire burned out before firefighters arrived.

If anyone has any information regarding these two fires, they are asked to contact State Police in Oneida at 315-366-3600. You can also contact Alexandria Bay BCI at 315-482-2080.