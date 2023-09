NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — During Labor Weekend from Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, New York State Police issued 8762 tickets during its campaign targeting reckless and impaired drivers.

154 people were also arrested for DWIs over the holiday weekend as well.

From Central New York, 20 people were arrested for DWIs, 238 were given tickets, 12 were given tickets for distracted driving, 50 were given child restraint/seat belt tickets, and 9 were ticketed for violating the Move Over Law, totaling 907 tickets.

Over the 2022 Labor Day weekend, which ran from September 2, 2022, to September 5, 2022, Troopers arrested 208 people for DWI, investigated 139 personal injury crashes, including three fatalities, and issued 9,748 tickets