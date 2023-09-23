UPDATE: Smith was located around 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 23. He is safe and healthy.

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy from the Town of Newark in Wayne County.

Lucas J. Smith was last seen on Sept. 20, leaving an address on Fairville Station Road in Newark. Smith was last seen wearing underwear and sneakers and may also have a red hooded sweatshirt, according to NYSP.

He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-two and weighs 99 pounds. Smith has been known for running away, State Police say.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact NYSP at 585-398-4100 or dial 911.