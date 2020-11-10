NYSP looking for missing inmate from Williard Drug Treatment Campus

WILLARD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for an inmate who has escaped the Willard Drug Treatment Campus.
Kevin Witt, 29, is described as a white male who is five-foot-nine. He is of medium building and was last seen around 7 p.m. during a work detail outside the secure area on the Willard campus.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact State Police at 585-398-4100 or call 911.
