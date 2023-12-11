POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects vehicle involved in a larceny.

On December 2, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart, located on State Highway 11, in the town of Potsdam for a larceny complaint.

An unknown individual entered the store, stealing merchandise valued at approximately $255.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SP Canton 315-379-0012.

Courtesy of New York State Police