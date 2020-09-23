NYSP reminds drivers to follow work zone signs after crash on Interstate 81

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are reminding drivers to follow work zone signs after a crash happened on Interstate 81 on Tuesday.
Around 1:30 p.m., a driver was traveling south on I-81 and failed to merge left, striking an attenuator that had its lights on.
The driver of the vehicle complained of neck pain, but was not taken to the hospital.
No workers were injured in the incident.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Will SCOTUS dispute affect COVID-19 relief negotiations?
- WATCH: Dry weather continues as temperatures get warmer
- ‘Cautiously optimistic’: US health experts should have safe, effective vaccine by end of year
- SUNY Upstate Medical University’s COVID-19 saliva swab test receives FDA approval
- Arrest made in Rome vandalism incident that included racist graffiti
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App