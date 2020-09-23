NYSP reminds drivers to follow work zone signs after crash on Interstate 81

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are reminding drivers to follow work zone signs after a crash happened on Interstate 81 on Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., a driver was traveling south on I-81 and failed to merge left, striking an attenuator that had its lights on.

The driver of the vehicle complained of neck pain, but was not taken to the hospital.

No workers were injured in the incident.

