PAMELIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Deven Miller, a 28-year-old man from Calcium, died in a motorcycle crash on I-81 in the Town of Pamelia in Jefferson County on Saturday night, Sept. 23.

Miller was driving his motorcycle northbound on I-81 at a high speed around 8:50 p.m., NYSP says, when he lost control of the bike. He then veered off the road, hit a road sign and flew off his motorcycle.

NYSP responded, and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to State Police.