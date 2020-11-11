NYSP say escaped parolee may be in Tompkins County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police say an incarcerated parolee who escaped from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County on Monday may be in the Tompkins County area.

Kevin Witt, 29, is described as a white male who is 5’9”. He is of medium building and was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday during a work detail outside the secure area on the Willard campus.

The search for Witt caused the South Seneca Central School District to move to remote learning on Tuesday.

If anyone has information on Witt’s whereabouts, call the State Police at (585) 398-4100, or call 911.

