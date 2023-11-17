POWNAL, VT (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police began a search on Nov. 11 in the woods in Pownal, Vermont, for evidence in the killing of Sara Anne Wood.

Sara disappeared when she was 12 years old back in 1993 while riding her bike in Frankfort.

Lewis Lent Jr. then pled guilty in 1996 to abducting and killing Sara but never revealed the whereabouts of her body.

NYSP and their K9s searched through 29 acres of woods, along with the Vermont State Police and New York Forest Rangers.

The search came to an end on Nov. 16, but no new evidence was found, NYSP said. They will continue to search for Sara’s remains.