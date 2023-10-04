HERKIMER COUNTY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Herkimer County teenager.

According to New York State Police, 16-year-old Emily Clapper was reported missing on Sunday, October 2 from Herkimer County. This is the second time Clapper has been reported missing; she was also reported missing from the village of Herkimer in July.

Clapper is approximately five feet, four inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She is described as having red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “Old Forge” on the front in white letters.

According to State Police, Clapper is believed to be in the Oneonta area.

Police are asking anyone with any information as to Clapper’s whereabouts to call the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.