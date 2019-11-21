Two bodies discovered in Allegany County home identified

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: Bodies found inside a home on Courtney Hollow Road in Clarksville Thursday, have been identified as Lisa Larson, 50, and William Larson Sr., 67, parents of 17-year-old William Larson Jr. Their funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Cuba. Larson is facing two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter, according to New York State Police.

ORIGINAL: Two bodies were found when emergency crews responded to an early morning fire in remote Allegany County, and a search of the area went on all day Thursday for a 17-year-old who lived at the residence.

At 4:30 p.m., the first indication came that William Larson, Jr. of Clarksville was in custody. State Police made the announcement about 20 minutes later. Larson was taken into custody without incident near Barber Road.

Around 12:45 a.m., New York State Police responded to a structure fire on Courtney Hallow in the town, in the hills south of Interstate 86. Crews contained the fire, and the bodies were located inside the residence. State police do not think their deaths were a result of the fire though, and appear suspicious.

Troopers said there were three residents of the home. There was no positive identification given and no official cause of death has been determined, but authorities said William Larson as a person of interest in this case.

State police say William Larson was on scene while the fire was being extinguished, but walked away from the location before troopers got there.

Police said they have not located a mother or father.

Portville, Bolivar-Richburg and Cuba Rushford central schools were all closed Thursday.

Larson is facing two counts of murder, two counts of manslaughter, according to New York State Police.

He was transported to the Erie County Youth Services Center on $50,000 bail.