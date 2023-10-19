LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help in identifying the unknown male in the photos above who entered the Northern Credit Union in the Village of West Carthage and in the Town of LeRay on July 19, 2023.

The unknown male provided fraudulent identification allowing him to access funds from an account from the establishment.

If anyone recognizes the individual in the photos, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters in Oneida (315) 366-6000 and reference case number 11526831.

Courtesy of New York State Police