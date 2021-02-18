NYSP: Syracuse man arrested on Thruway for felony DWI

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested on the Thruway for a felony DWI, according to New York State Police.

On Feb. 16 around 4 a.m., New York State Police located a disabled vehicle on the I-90 eastbound ramp at Exit 36 in the Town of Salina.

When the troopers were interviewing the driver, Michael Townsend, 39, of Syracuse, he was found to be intoxicated, according to police.

Townsend was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Syracuse. His blood alcohol content was found to be .11%, according to police.

Police said that Townsend has two prior DWI convictions within the last 10 years and as a result was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Townsend was turned over to a sober third party and released on an appearance ticket. He will return to the Town of Salina Court at a later date.