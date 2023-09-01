New York State Police, as well as local law enforcement, will be out in full force during the Labor Day weekend. (File Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, New York State Police are warning drivers they will be increasing patrols in order to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving.

Troopers say the enforcement period will begin on Friday, and run through Monday, September 4.

According to NYSP, the Labor Day holiday and weekend usually means increased and heavy traffic throughout the state. They say this traffic also brings an increase in crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

Sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols can be expected for drivers to see by State Police, as well as local law enforcement agencies.

Standard marked NYSP vehicles, as well as specialty Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles will be used during the crackdown to be able to easily identify drivers who are violating the law.

Troopers say the CITE vehicles help them spot driving violations. They add the vehicles do blend into everyday traffic, but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the lights on the vehicle are activated.

New York State Police also encourage drivers to download the “Have a Plan” mobile app — which allows drivers in New York to locate and call taxi services and set up a designated driver list.

According to NYSP, there were 191 arrested for DWI by troopers, 9,850 tickets issued, and 140 crashes investigated — which resulted in three fatalities.