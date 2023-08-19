ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 46-year-old man is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the thruway near Farmington, according to New York State Police.
Troopers responded to the area just before 7:30 p.m. Friday for the report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on I-90. The crash happened between exits 43 (Manchester) and 44 (Canandaigua).
An early investigation by NYSP revealed a 46-year-old man driving an Audi S4 was reported to Ontario County police for having mental health issues.
A Freightliner tractor-trailer was driving eastbound when its driver, The driver of the tractor trailer saw a car with its hazard lights on parked on the side of the road. NYSP says the tractor-trailer was not able to move out of the way due to traffic in the passing lane.
According to troopers, the 46-year-old man jumped into the lane without warning. The driver of the tractor trailer could not avoid the 46-year-old man and struck him.
The Ontario County Coroner pronounced the 46-year-old man dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured as a result of the crash.