ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 46-year-old man is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the thruway near Farmington, according to New York State Police.

Troopers responded to the area just before 7:30 p.m. Friday for the report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on I-90. The crash happened between exits 43 (Manchester) and 44 (Canandaigua).

An early investigation by NYSP revealed a 46-year-old man driving an Audi S4 was reported to Ontario County police for having mental health issues.

Large emergency scene eastbound on the NYS Thruway between Exits 44 and 43. NYSP and Farmington FD on scene. Major backup on the road leading up to this area. More on @News_8 at 11. pic.twitter.com/M1VzmNJnD6 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 19, 2023

A Freightliner tractor-trailer was driving eastbound when its driver, The driver of the tractor trailer saw a car with its hazard lights on parked on the side of the road. NYSP says the tractor-trailer was not able to move out of the way due to traffic in the passing lane.

According to troopers, the 46-year-old man jumped into the lane without warning. The driver of the tractor trailer could not avoid the 46-year-old man and struck him.

The Ontario County Coroner pronounced the 46-year-old man dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured as a result of the crash.