NYSP urge drivers to follow the rules of the road

Local News
NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – New York State Police Major Robert Patnaude, the commander of Troop G in the Capital Region, is urging drivers to continue to follow the rules of the road during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said additional Troopers have been dedicated to responding to incidents and complaints during the pandemic.

If a motorist is stopped, State Police ask that they immediately inform the Trooper if they have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who does. This will not get you out of trouble but will allow Troopers to take extra precautions to minimize exposure.

Major Patnaude says that driving recklessly, impaired or too fast increases the chance of a crash and could potentially pull much-needed resources from fighting the coronavirus outbreak and potentially infect first responders.

“We want the public to understand the ripple effect a poor driving decision can have on our community. A sick first responder becomes a non-responder, and a non-responder cannot help you, your family, or anyone in a time of need,” said Major Patnaude in a statement.

He says Troopers will be taking extra precautions when arresting individuals. He is urging everyone to comply with police commands, now more than ever.

