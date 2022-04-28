MORAVIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities are currently searching for a wanted man in New York.

New York State Police and State Parole confirmed on April 27 that they are looking for 43-year-old Keith A. Hilliard who is wanted for the charge of Parole Absconder.

This charge alleges that Hilliard was previously an inmate released on parole and has since gone missing. He was last seen running into a wooded area in the town of Moravia.

According to the New York State Sex Offender Registry, Hilliard is a level 3 sex offender.

He was previously convicted in 2017 on the charges of Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree and Rape in the Third Degree after he was found guilty of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. He was then sentenced to three years in State Prison.

Hilliard is 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Hilliard is asked to call 911 immediately.