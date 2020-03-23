NYSPHSAA cancels 2020 Winter State Championships

Closings
LATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced the cancellation of the remaining winter state championship events on Monday.

The impacted championship events include the boys and girls basketball regionals and state championships, as well as the ice hockey and bowling championships.

Plans to honor and formally recognize the students and teams who qualified to participate in these events are being developed.

The decision to cancel these events was made because of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

With school districts closed for an extended period of time, Sections and schools are individually determining the Spring sport start dates and practice parameters that best meet the needs of the students they represent.

The status of the NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships will be determined on or prior to Monday, April 27. 

