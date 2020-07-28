NYSSMA cancels 2020 All State Festival and Winter Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State School Music Association announced on Monday that the 2020 All State Festival and Winter Conference has been canceled.
Normally, this event is held annually at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.
Officials cited health and safety concerns for students and attendees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event normally draws over 1,000 students and teachers.
Even though the event won’t be held, students who qualified will be notified in August of their status.
Organizers said that it’s important to recognize the students’ talents.
