O.C.C. student earns 2nd college degree 26 years later

An O.C.C. student this weekend will be getting his second college degree more than two decades after he got his first one.

Bill Quigley first graduated from Clarkson in 1990, but when the company he was working for was sold and then closed up, he found himself out of a job and at a crossroads.

“I was a little over 40 years old, five kids at that point. What are you going to do?” Quigley tells NewsChannel 9.

Struggling to find work for nearly three years, Quigley says it was a chance reunion with an old college friend that started to flip a switch.

His friend happened to be a nuclear technician at the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant in Ontario County.

He says only a week later he saw a news segment on NewsChannel 9 about positions open for Onondaga Community College’s new Nuclear Tech Program.

“This is the direction, the pointer I was looking for, so I called up here and got enrolled in three days.” Quigley says.

The program at O.C.C. is one of only a handful in the nation developed by the industry.

They did it with the anticipation of many retirements by nuclear power plant workers the next few years.

Halfway through the program last year, Quigley was diagnosed with Stage 3 esophageal cancer, something he kept from his professors.

Art Peterson, associate professor at O.C.C. says, “I think that’s what distinguishes him from a lot of other students and a lot of other adults. I think most of us would have been willing to take some time off, a semester and then try to regroup afterwards.”

Quigley pushed on, not just completing the program, but registering a 4.0.

He says it’s not the end of the road yet. “I can’t wait to get back to work.”

The first ever O.C.C. Nuclear Tech program landed last year’s class with 11 jobs for the 13 graduates.

Quigley and his classmates expect to find out in the next week or two if they’ll also get work at Nine Mile Nuclear Facility.

