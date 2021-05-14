OCC and P-Tech program helps student land job before graduation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emmalee French studies Electrical Technology at Onondaga Community College. She said, “I liked the hands on parts of lab. I liked troubleshooting in lab a lot.”

She actually started getting this type of experience as a student at Oswego High School in the P-Tech program. It stands for Pathways to Technology Early College High School. “When I was first going through it, definitely was tricky,” French explained, “Because I was like I don’t know if I’m going to want to do mechanical or electrical freshman year. Then sophomore year, I was like nope, not mechanical, don’t really like that field let’s stick with electrical. I like that math.”

The 18-year-old graduated high school last year. At OCC, her hands on training continues at Novelis. “I just got off of a shift. So, last night, because it was right after an outage, there wasn’t a lot that needed to be done, but during the outage, we were cleaning lots of things and making sure everything was going accordingly,” said French.

She currently works there and on May 15, she will get her degree from OCC. In June, she’ll be working full time as an electrician. This isn’t just a win for French, but for Novelis as well.

“We have a retiring workforce and many manufacturers do in the area. So, getting that pipeline to technical talent, able to get them trained up, get them ready, onboarded brought into our workforce, trained up so we don’t have a problem,” said HR Business Partner Lindi Murray.

With graduation on the horizon Emmalee is feeling, “Very, very relieved,” she said, I’m excited this is all going to be over.”

After some rest, her chapter as a full-time electrician begins.