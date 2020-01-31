OCC and SUNY ESF sign transfer agreement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry signed an agreement on Thursday that will offer more opportunities to OCC students.
The two institutions have now made it possible for students at OCC to seamlessly transfer to SUNY ESF and the 18 majors that are offered.
Those who graduate from OCC with a 2.8 GPA or high can transfer as full juniors.
“This puts the value on the student’s education and ensures continuity of financial aid and all of the things that make it really possible for students to access the wonderful degree programs at ESF and build the kind of economic future that they desire,” said Dr. Casey Crabill, the president of OCC.
Both schools will also be furthering their outreach programs to high schools here in Central New York.
