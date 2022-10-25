President Biden speaks during a visit to the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes for Thursday, October 27, the same day President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Syracuse area.

A college alert cites the cancellation as “due to a major Micron event being held on campus,” the same topic expected to be addressed by the President.

OCC did not confirm or deny the presidential event being held on campus.

The White House has not released President Biden’s schedule in Central New York.

OCC’s closure includes the Southwest YMCA. The college asks that “only essential personnel should report.”