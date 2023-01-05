TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College will renovate its health classrooms and build a hospital training center with a $2 million allocation in the most recent federal budget.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited the campus Thursday to make the announcement.
Schumer touts $12 million recently passed that will go to enhance the medical infrastructure of Central New York, through hospital programs and workforce development.
OCC’s current classrooms will be renovated to offer a more hands-on experience for students, expected to increase enrollment in related programs from 500 to 800 students.
A series of other projects will be funded by the federal government, according to Schumer’s office:
- $1,100,000 for a Suicide Prevention Center at SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- $1,010,000 for emergency service triage at Crouse Health
- $900,000 for Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Treatment Center at SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- $2 million for Auburn Community Hospital Cancer Center
- $1 million for Oneida Health Systems -Behavioral Health Renovations
- $2 million for Valley Health Services – Skilled Nursing and Neurobehavioral Care Facility
- $2,995,000 for a new Cortland County Mental Health Facility