OCC goes smoke and tobacco-free, offers students and staff treatments to combat nicotine addiction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Thursday, July 1, The Onondaga Community College campus will become completely smoke and tobacco-free.

moking, tobacco use, electronic cigarettes, and all “electronic aerosol delivery devices” will be prohibited both indoors and outdoors starting Thursday.

Sales of these products and devices will also be prohibited on campus. The college will not allow advertising, marketing, distribution, or promotion of tobacco or electronic smoking devices on campus either.

On campus there will be accessible treatments available for students and college employees struggling with nicotine addiction as well, including counseling and nicotine replacement therapy.